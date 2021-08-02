The Chi Renewed for Season 5

Showtime is sticking with Kevin, Jake, Papa & Co.: The Chi has been renewed for another season at the premium cabler.

Series creator Lena Waithe announced the news during an Instagram Live after the show’s Season 4 finale Sunday.

“Season 5 of The Chi is coming. It is done. It is written,” she told fans, thanking them for their loyalty and viewership. “You’ve been going with us. The Chi has been a journey. We’ve learned a lot. We’ve grown a lot. And these characters have grown with us. We’ve yelled at them. We’ve done silly things with them. We’ve watched them go from babies to young men and young ladies.”

Before bringing on the cast to talk about the season-ender, she added: “We’re really grateful. Yes, Season 5 is coming.”

In Sunday’s episode, Mayor Otis “Douda” Perry (played by Curtiss Cook) abruptly left Chicago after Trig threatened to go to the press with security-camera footage that proved he beat down his adviser Marcus. (Read a full recap.) The last shot of the town official found him wearing a baseball cap and laying low as he slunk out of town — but executive producer/showrunner Justin Hillian warned viewers not to count Cook’s character out completely, saying, “He overplayed his hand. It didn’t work out. But I would have a hard time believing that he would give up quite so easily.”

