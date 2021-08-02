John Oliver Blasts Sex and the City Revival: 'It's Never Going to Work Without Kim Cattrall!' — Watch

No Samantha? No thank you! That was the gist of John Oliver’s mini-rant midway through Sunday’s Last Week Tonight, as the HBO host took the forthcoming Sex and the City revival to task for moving forward without Kim Cattrall.

During a segment on emergency medical services, Oliver went off on a tangent about HBO Max’s continuation of the beloved premium cable classic, reiterating what many SATC acolytes have said about And Just Like That.

“No workplace should be in danger of shutting down because it loses one person… unless that workplace is the Sex and the City reboot,” Oliver argued. “What are you thinking?! It’s never going to work without Kim Cattrall! Sex and the City: Everything We Know About the Revival

“It’s not that any of you are bad,” he said, referring to returning stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. “It’s that you only work together. I can’t appreciate my puritan Charlotte if I don’t have my naughty Samantha. And I live for Miranda Hobbs, but if she’s not serving side-eye while Samantha is using penne pasta to describe her new Italian lover’s d–k, what is the point?”

The SATC revival was formally announced in January, and is set to follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s” — all without Samantha.

This isn’t the first time that Oliver has expressed his disdain for a revival. Last August, the comedian introduced a segment about the United States/Mexico border wall by calling the barrier “one of the more upsetting things to emerge from 2016 — tied, of course, with the reboot of the Gilmore Girls,” referring to 2016’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (watch here).

Press PLAY on the video above — Oliver’s Sex and the City commentary begins shortly after the 9:00 mark — then hit the comments and tell us if you agree with his take on the series’ Samantha-less comeback.