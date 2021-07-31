The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Aug. 1

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. What's New on Streaming

This week, you’ll find a dozen premieres (including Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Mr. Corman, and new seasons of Departure and Naked & Afraid), 10 season finales (including Black Monday, The Chi, Kevin Can F**k Himself and The Mysterious Benedict Society) and a smattering of films, specials and daytime-TV events (including the HBO Max debut of The Suicide Squad, the very last episode of Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family, and Meghan McCain’s exit from The View).

SUNDAY, AUG. 1

8 pm Stellar Gospel Music Awards (BET)

8 pm Johnson series premiere (Bounce TV; two episodes)

8 pm Naked & Afraid Season 13 premiere (Discovery Channel)

9 pm The Chi Season 4 finale (Showtime)

9 pm Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3 finale (NatGeo)

9 pm Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 1 finale (AMC)

9 pm War of the Worlds Season 2 finale (Epix)

9 pm Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special (TBS)

10 pm Black Monday Season 3 finale (Showtime)

10 pm Domina Season 1 finale (Epix)

10:30 pm Flatbush Misdemeanors Season 1 finale (Showtime)

MONDAY, AUG. 2

3 am Jack Irish series finale (Acorn TV)

9 pm Small Town News docuseries premiere (HBO; two episodes)

TUESDAY, AUG. 3

8 pm The Haves and the Have Nots reunion special, Part 2 of 2 (OWN)

9 pm Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union three-night docuseries event (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4

3 am Cooking With Paris series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Short Circuit Season 2 premiere (Disney+; all episodes)

10 am Home & Family series finale (Hallmark Channel)

10 pm Siesta Key Season 4 reunion special (MTV)

THURSDAY, AUG. 5

3 am Departure Season 2 premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy special (HBO Max)

3 am Hart to Hart series premiere (Peacock; first three episodes)

3 am The Suicide Squad film premiere (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, AUG. 6

3 am Hit & Run series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary docuseries premiere (IMDb TV; all episodes)

3 am Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 4 premiere (Hulu and Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Making the Cut Season 2 finale (Amazon Prime; last two episodes)

3 am Mr. Corman series premiere (Apple TV+; first two episodes)

3 am The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am Physical Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Val documentary premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Vivo film premiere (Netflix)

9 am Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends series premiere (Disney Channel)

11 am Meghan McCain exits The View (ABC)

