Home & Family Cancelled at Hallmark

Hallmark Channel is shutting off the lights on its morning show: Home & Family will end after its current ninth season, our sister site Variety reports.

The daytime show, hosted by Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison, will return with its final batch of episodes on Monday, April 5, in a new one-hour, three-day-a-week format. The series finale is set to air Wednesday, Aug. 4.

“The ninth and current season of Home & Family will be the series’ last,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work and dedication.”

Making its debut on Hallmark Channel in 2012, Home & Family is a talk show that welcomes celebrity guests as well as experts who give viewers tips on cooking, beauty and arts and crafts, among other areas. Mark Steines and Paige Davis were the original hosts, but Davis was soon replaced by Cristina Ferrare. Matenopoulos took over for Ferrare in 2016, and Steines abruptly exited in 2018, with Mathison stepping in to take his place.

