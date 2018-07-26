Home & Family: Cameron Mathison to Replace Mark Steines as Co-Host

Debbie Matenopoulos won’t be flying solo at Home & Family much longer: Hallmark Channel has tapped Cameron Mathison to serve as co-host of its lifestyle series, replacing Mark Steines.

According to our sister site Deadline, Mathison — who has served as a guest co-host on the show multiple times, particularly after Steines’ exit — will start co-hosting full-time in September, when the show kicks off its seventh season.

“Cameron Mathison, always a fan-favorite in Hallmark Original movies, brings his enthusiasm, zest and spirit to the liveliest how-to show in all of daytime television,” said Michelle Vicary, executive vice president of programming and network publicity for Crown Media Family Networks. “TV viewers have come to know Cameron on All My Children and as a correspondent on Entertainment Tonight, and we cannot wait to welcome him to our Home & Family family when Season 7 begins.”

The news of Mathison’s co-host gig comes less than two months after Steines was abruptly let go from Home & Family. Matenopoulos addressed his exit on the series’ June 1 episode, fighting back tears as she said, “We are grateful to Mark, and we want to thank him from the bottom of our hearts for six of the most incredible years that he has had here hosting this incredible show that he helped build.”

Do you think Mathison is a good co-host choice for Home & Family? Drop a comment below.