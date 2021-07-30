Bob Odenkirk Speaks Out After 'Small Heart Attack' on Better Call Saul Set, Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love'

RELATED STORIES Bob Odenkirk 'On the Rebound' After Collapsing on Better Call Saul Set

Bob Odenkirk is thanking fans for their support in his first public comments since being hospitalized after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul earlier this week.

“Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you,” the actor and comedian tweeted on Friday. “To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

He added that “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be [OK] thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and [Sony’s] support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Odenkirk was filming on the Albuquerque, New Mexico set of Better Call Saul on Tuesday when he collapsed and was immediately surrounded by crew members, who called an ambulance. He was rushed to the hospital, and as hours went by with no update on his condition, fans and costars like Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston, Better Call Saul‘s Michael McKean and Mr. Show‘s David Cross sent out their wishes for Odenkirk’s speedy recovery.

We finally got an update the next day when Odenkirk’s personal representatives confirmed that “Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident.” Odenkirk’s son Nate also tweeted soon after, “He’s going to be okay.”

Odenkirk has earned four Emmy nominations for playing ethically challenged attorney Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, on Better Call Saul. The series debuted in 2015 as a spinoff of Breaking Bad, where Odenkirk originated the role. Saul is currently filming its sixth and final season, which was expected to premiere in early 2022. Production was a little more than halfway done on the final season when Odenkirk was hospitalized, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter, but it’s unclear how long production will remain paused.