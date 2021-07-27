Bob Odenkirk Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing on Better Call Saul Set

RELATED STORIES Better Call Saul's Final Season Likely Delayed Until Early 2022

Better Call Saul's Final Season Likely Delayed Until Early 2022 Mom Recap: Christy's Past Comes Back to Haunt Bonnie in a Big Way

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the set of the AMC drama, a source confirms to TVLine.

The actor was shooting on the show’s Albuquerque, New Mexico set when he collapsed and was immediately surrounded by crew members, who called an ambulance, TMZ reports. He is still in the hospital under the care of doctors, but there has been no official update on his status.

Odenkirk has earned four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for playing ethically challenged attorney Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, on Better Call Saul. The series debuted in 2015 as a spinoff of AMC’s hit Breaking Bad, where Odenkirk originated the role. Saul is currently filming its sixth and final season, which is expected to premiere early next year.

He first gained fame as a comedian on the sketch comedy series The Ben Stiller Show and later on HBO’s Mr. Show With Bob and David, alongside David Cross. Odenkirk has also served as a writer for Saturday Night Live and Late Night With Conan O’Brien. His other TV credits include Fargo, How I Met Your Mother and The Larry Sanders Show.

TVLine has reached out for updates on Odenkirk’s condition and will update this post as soon as any news arrives.