Bob Odenkirk 'On the Rebound' After Collapsing on Better Call Saul Set

Good news: Bob Odenkirk is awake and “on the rebound” after collapsing on the Better Call Saul set yesterday and being rushed to the hospital.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” Odenkirk’s personal representatives confirm to TVLine. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Odenkirk’s son Nate also tweeted, “He’s going to be okay.”

Sources tell TMZ that Odenkirk’s condition was touch-and-go for the past day, but he looks to be out of the woods now. He was not conscious during the first few hours at the hospital, but he is awake now and “on the rebound.”

Odenkirk was on Better Call Saul‘s Albuquerque, New Mexico set, filming its sixth and final season, when he collapsed and was immediately surrounded by crew members, who called an ambulance, TMZ reported. He was then rushed to the hospital.

“Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul,” Breaking Bad lead Bryan Cranston shared on Wednesday morning. “Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

Better Call Saul‘s Michael McKean tweeted, “Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother,” while David Cross, who co-headlined HBO’s Mr. Show With Bob and David with Odenkirk, tweeted, “Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.”

Odenkirk has thus far earned four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for playing ethically challenged attorney Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, on Better Call Saul. The series debuted in 2015 as a spinoff of AMC’s hit Breaking Bad, where Odenkirk originated the role. Saul is currently filming its final season, which is expected to premiere in early 2022.

Odenkirk first gained fame as a comedian on the sketch comedy series The Ben Stiller Show and later on HBO’s Mr. Show With Bob and David, alongside Cross. Odenkirk has also served as a writer for Saturday Night Live and Late Night With Conan O’Brien. His other TV credits include Fargo, How I Met Your Mother and The Larry Sanders Show.