Brooklyn Nine-Nine Final Season Trailer Sees Jake in Tears, Holt Sending 'Digital Phallus Portraits' and More — Watch

The trailer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s eighth and final season is heavy on bromance — and returning guest stars.

NBC on Thursday offered the first significant footage from the NBC comedy’s longgg-delayed farewell run (premiering Thursday, Aug. 12, at 8/7c), which begins with a fur-coated Charles envisioning a future where he and Jake are no longer partners. In doing so, Boyle brings his best bud to tears.

The trailer also sees Jake and Amy adjusting to their new roles as Mom and Dad, Rosa navigating an especially potent high, and the technologically inept Captain Holt firing off an accidental dick pic — or, as he refers to it, a “digital phallus portrait.” We also see multiple Hitchcocks and Scullys invade the precinct, which is straight-up nightmare fuel.

In addition, the video above teases the return of several familiar faces, including Holt’s husband Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson), onetime assistant Gina (former series regular Chelsea Peretti), Rosa’s ex-fiancé Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas), Doug “The Pontiac Bandit” Judy (Craig Robinson) and his beloved sister Trudy (Nicole Byer). Scrubs vet John C. McGinley even pops up at one point, albeit in an undisclosed role. (Perhaps he succeeds the late Madeline Wuntch as commissioner of the NYPD?)

Brooklyn‘s 10-episode sendoff was delayed when the first four scripts were scrapped in light of last summer’s nationwide protests against police violence, following the horrifying murder of George Floyd. Soon after, Andy Samberg confirmed that the series was “taking a step back,” as the cast, writers and producers contemplated “how you make a comedy show about police right now.” The trailer does not indicate how the show intends to do that, but the previously released logline at least hints at it:

Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Season 7 finale, which featured the arrival of the #Peraltiago baby, aired April 23 of last year.

