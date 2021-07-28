Stargirl Boss Teases Joel McHale's Role in Season 2 — Or Is It for Season 3?

Starman lives…?

That is the question DC’s Stargirl viewers were left with at the very end of Season 1, and the superhero team-up series’ Season 2 premiere only adds to the mystery when Joel McHale again appears as someone who sure looks (and acts) like dearly departed JSA co-founder Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman. DC's Stargirl Season 2 Photos & Scoop!

In the season opener, McHale’s character is clearly making tracks for Blue Valley, where his onetime sidekick Pat Dugan aka Stripesy (Luke Wilson) now lives. But after that tease (seen above), it is at least several episodes until the character appears again, all as Stargirl & Co. are busy with multiple new threats.

In fact, we had to ask: Is McHale’s unexpected encore almost a seed being planted for Season 3, which was already ordered?

“That’s very perceptive…,” series EP and Stargirl creator Geoff Johns tells TVLine with a smile. “In the best comic books, I always love the long-burning subplots, and the return of Starman, Sylvester Pemberton, is one of those.”

Previewing the character’s upcoming appearances, “You will see him come into play in Season 2 — both in flashbacks, we have a really cool one with [Starman] and the other JSA founders [including John Wesley Shipp’s Jay Garrick aka The Flash] — and you will see Joel McHale into the later half of the season,” Johns said.

Stargirl fires up Season 2 on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 8/7c, where it will first be paired with Superman & Lois (which will be finishing out its inaugural season) before teaming up with Supergirl (which returns with its last 13 episodes ever on Aug. 24).

Want scoop on Stargirl, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.