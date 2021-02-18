Stargirl Season 2: John Wesley Shipp to Play Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick

DC’s Stargirl‘s membership in the Arrowverse will become double-secret official when John Wesley Shipp shows up to reprise his role as The Flash‘s Jay Garrick.

EW.com reports that Shipp is set to guest-star in the ninth episode of Stargirl's sophomore run (exclusively on The CW) as the Golden Age version of the scarlet speedster, "in a pivotal flashback episode" that establishes Garrick as a member of Earth-2's Justice Society of America.

With Shipp’s appearance as The Flash, Stargirl will formally establish itself as a part of the new multiverse that Spectre fka Oliver Queen created at the close of the 2019-20 “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. As was revealed in that montage (embedded below), Stargirl & Co. exist on Earth-2, the Titans team is on Earth-9, Swamp Thing calls Earth-19 home, and Doom Patrol‘s dysfunctional family resides on Earth-21.

In addition to his recurring run on The CW’s The Flash, where over the years has alternately played Henry Allen and Jay Garrick, Shipp’s TV credits include Teen Wolf, One Life to Live, Dawson’s Creek, Sisters, All My Children and, of course, the OG, early-1990s The Flash series.