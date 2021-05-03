Stargirl Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of August Return; Kung Fu Gets Season 2

Stargirl will continue to shine and Kung Fu‘s Nicky will get even more kicks in, now that The CW has renewed both female-led series for additional seasons. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

DC’s Stargirl‘s Season 3 order comes months ahead of the superhero series’ Season 2 premiere date (Tuesday, August 10), while Kung Fu‘s pickup was handed out after just four freshman airings.

“We are beyond proud to continue to share the stories of Nicky Shen and Courtney Whitmore, two strong, powerful young women at the center of this new generation of hit shows for The CW,” network CEO Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. “While each boasts remarkable talent on both sides of the camera, Kung Fu and DC’s Stargirl have not only treated fans to some visually stunning action and high-flying heroics, but they also both strike very powerful emotional chords as they delve into the family dynamics and personal relationships at their core, and we are so excited to see what happens next.”

Thus far averaging 1.22 million total weekly viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), Kung Fu stands as The CW’s third most watched series this season, trailing only fellow freshmen Walker and Superman & Lois. With Live+7 DVR playback and encore airings on affiliated stations and TNT factored in, its series premiere amassed more than 3.5 million viewers.

In the demo, Kung Fu‘s 0.19 average is good enough for fifth place among the network’s current scripted offerings.

DC’s Stargirl‘s May 2020 bow, meanwhile, drew 1.22 million total viewers, marking The CW’s most watched out-of-season launch in six years. Among the network’s 13 off-season offerings last year, it ranked first in in demo (averaging north of a 0.2 rating) and second in total audience.

