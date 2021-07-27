Sex and the City Revival: See Who's Playing Miranda's Son Brady and Charlotte's Daughter Lily (as Adults!)

TV kids… they grow up so fast, don’t they?

HBO Max’s upcoming Sex and the City revival has added Niall Cunningham (Life in Pieces) and Cathy Ang (Ramy) to play the grown-up versions of Miranda and Steve’s son Brady Hobbes and Charlotte and Harry’s daughter Lily Goldenblatt, TVLine has learned. We saw Miranda give birth to Brady in a 2002 episode, and Charlotte and Harry adopted Lily from China in the 2004 series finale, so both should be approaching full adulthood by now… as alarming as that is to contemplate.

Cunningham previously played Tyler Hughes, the eldest child of Dan Bakkedahl’s Tim and Betsy Brandt’s Heather, on the CBS sitcom Life in Pieces, which ended a four-season run in 2019. Ang appeared in a Season 1 episode of Hulu’s Ramy and also voiced the lead character of Fei Fei in last year’s Netflix animated movie Over the Moon.

As we previously reported, the revival, titled And Just Like That…, has also added Alexa Swinton (Billions, Emergence) to play Charlotte and Harry’s younger daughter Rose Goldenblatt, HBO Max has confirmed. (Charlotte gave birth to Rose in the first Sex and the City movie, which debuted in 2008.) Plus, Cree Cicchino (Mr. Iglesias) will join the cast as Brady’s girlfriend Luisa Torres. Ooh, a girlfriend! Go Brady!

The 10-episode revival of the 1998-2004 HBO hit, which was formally announced in January, reunites original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as best friends Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.” Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler will all return as well. Missing from the revival, though, will be Kim Cattrall, who played gal pal Samantha Jones in all six seasons and both movies. (For more scoop on the Sex and the City revival, check out our “Everything We Know So Far” rundown.)

Do the new Brady and Lily look the part? And how old do you feel seeing them all grown up? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.