Sex and the City Revival Adds Billions Actress as [Spoiler]'s Daughter

Sex and the City‘s offspring aren’t babies anymore: Alexa Swinton (Billions) has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO Max revival as Charlotte and Harry’s daughter Rose, according to our sister site Deadline.

Swinton was spotted on the set of the revival, titled And Just Like That…, which is currently in production in New York City. First announced back in January, the revival brings back original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as gal pals Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to the official description. Kim Cattrall will not return as Samantha Jones, though, despite playing her in the series and two follow-up movies.

Best known to TV viewers for playing Eva Rhoades, the daughter of Paul Giamatti’s Chuck and Maggie Siff’s Wendy, on the Showtime drama Billions, Swinton also played the little girl Piper opposite Allison Tolman on ABC’s short-lived sci-fi series Emergence. She currently costars in the new M. Night Shyamalan film Old, now playing in theaters.

Sex and the City fans will remember that Charlotte had trouble conceiving with her first husband Trey, and she and Harry eventually adopted a baby girl from China named Lily in the series finale. In the first Sex and the City movie, Charlotte learned she was pregnant, and she gave birth to a daughter named Rose. (Lily will reportedly also be featured in the revival, played by newcomer Cathy Ang.)