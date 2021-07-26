Pokémon Live-Action Series in the Works at Netflix From Lucifer EP

RELATED STORIES Virgin River's Grayson Gurnsey on Ricky and Lizzie's Chances After Season 3: 'He Needs to Understand Her Feelings'

Netflix is taking Pokémon into the third dimension: The streamer is developing a live-action series based on the popular cartoon franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lucifer executive producer Joe Henderson will serve as showrunner on the project, which is still in the early stages of development. The writers’ room began staffing up about a month ago, THR reports.

Pokémon, which centers on a group of humans who catch and train mystical creatures known as Pokémon to do battle against each other, began life as a series of video games and trading cards from Nintendo that became a kids’ craze in the 1990s. That spawned dozens of animated TV series and films that have been released over the past 20 years. (Several of these Pokémon animated shows and movies are currently streaming on Netflix.)

This marks another cartoon conversion for Netflix, which is also working on a live-action version of cult anime favorite Cowboy Bebop, starring John Cho. After years of development, the live-action Cowboy Bebop is finally slated to debut this fall. And to be precise, this won’t be the first live-action iteration of Pokémon: The 2019 film Detective Pikachu was a loose adaptation of the series, with Ryan Reynolds providing the voice of the titular Pokémon.

Alright, Pokémon fans: Will you be catching Netflix’s live-action version? Drop your thoughts on the news in a comment below.