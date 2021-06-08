Another Life Season 2, John Cho's Cowboy Bebop to Hit Netflix This Fall

Another Life‘s second season (and yes, there was a first one) will blast off this fall, Netflix announced on Tuesday, while also sharing a sneak peek at the Katee Sackhoff-led sci-fi drama.

Another Life‘s freshman mission followed astronaut Niko Breckinridge (played by Sackhoff) as she led a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigated, they faced unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.

They can't fight, and they sure as hell can't run. ANOTHER LIFE Season 2 is coming this Fall. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/kBrDr2HNBe — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Netflix also announced on Tuesday that its lonnnnng-gestating, John Cho-led adaptation of the Cowboy Bebop anime will also premiere this fall. Described as the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of Spike Spiegel (played by Cho), Jet Black (Luke Cage‘s Mustafa Shakir), Faye Valentine (The Detour‘s Daniella Pineda) and Radical Ed, the series follows a ragtag crew of bounty hunters as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals.

The cast, some of whom are featured in the teaser below, also includes Geoff Stults, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Rachel House, Ann Truong and Hoa Xuande.

Yoko Kanno, the composer behind the iconic soundtrack of the original COWBOY BEBOP anime will be creating the soundtrack for the new Live Action Series. Also confirmed…Cowboy Bebop is coming this Fall. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6lHZQcoFR6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

