Another Life Season 2, John Cho's Cowboy Bebop to Hit Netflix This Fall

Another Life Season 2
Netflix Geeked screenshot

Another Life‘s second season (and yes, there was a first one) will blast off this fall, Netflix announced on Tuesday, while also sharing a sneak peek at the Katee Sackhoff-led sci-fi drama.

Another Life‘s freshman mission followed astronaut Niko Breckinridge (played by Sackhoff) as she led a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigated, they faced unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.

Netflix also announced on Tuesday that its lonnnnng-gestating, John Cho-led adaptation of the Cowboy Bebop anime will also premiere this fall. Described as the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of Spike Spiegel (played by Cho), Jet Black (Luke Cage‘s Mustafa Shakir), Faye Valentine (The Detour‘s Daniella Pineda) and Radical Ed, the series follows a ragtag crew of bounty hunters as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals.

The cast, some of whom are featured in the teaser below, also includes Geoff Stults, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Rachel House, Ann Truong and Hoa Xuande.

