John Cho Injured on Set of Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, Production Put on Hold

A freak injury has thrown a wrench into Netflix’s planned live-action take on Cowboy Bebop.

Star John Cho suffered a serious knee injury on the New Zealand set of the upcoming series, our sister site Deadline reports, and production will shut down for between seven and nine months while he recovers. The injury is described as a “freak accident” and is said to have occurred during the last take of a routine and well-rehearsed scene.

“Our thoughts are with John, and he has our complete support as he recuperates from this injury,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

Cho stars as intergalactic bounty hunter Spike Siegel, who leads a ragtag crew across the cosmos as they search for the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. The cast also includes Mustafa Shakir (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Daniella Pineda (The Detour) and Elena Satine (Revenge). The original Cowboy Bebop, an acclaimed Japanese anime series, began airing in the U.S. on Adult Swim back in 2001 and introduced many American viewers to the world of anime.

Netflix handed a 10-episode series order to a live-action remake of Cowboy Bebop last year, with Cho signing on to play the lead role in April. Production on the series began just last week.