Cowboy Bebop: John Cho to Lead Netflix's Live-Action Adaptation

Netflix has lassoed a leading man for its upcoming Cowboy Bebop series: John Cho (The Exorcist) will star in the streamer’s live-action version of the ’90s Japanese anime phenomenon.

As previously reported, the future-set Cowboy Bebop — which snagged a 10-episode order in November — will follow a ragtag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll even save the world… for the right price.

Cho will star as Spike Spiegel, described as an impossibly cool “cowboy” (aka bounty hunter) with a deadly smile, wry wit and style to spare. He travels the solar system with his ex-cop partner, Jet Black, pursuing the future’s most dangerous bounties with a combination of charm, charisma — and deadly Jeet Kune Do.

The show has also cast Mustafa Shakir (Marvel’s Luke Cage) as the aforementioned Jet, as well as Daniella Pineda (The Detour) as the bold bounty hunter Faye Valentine and Alex Hassell (the UK’s Bonkers) as Spike’s nemesis, Vicious.

Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok) will write Cowboy Bebop‘s first episode, while Alex Garcia Lopez (Marvel’s Daredevil) will direct the first two installments. Shinichiro Watanabe, who directed the original anime, will serve as a consultant on the live-action version.

