Batwoman Season 3 Adds Law & Order: Organized Crime's Nick Creegan — Is His 'Sexy Playboy' Related to [Spoiler]?

Batwoman’s third season is starting to look like a real family affair.

Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Nick Creegan is joining the cast as a series regular for Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports. He is set to play Marquis Jet, business tycoon Jada Jet’s (Robin Givens) son — and thus, possibly, Ryan Wilder’s (Javicia Leslie) brother. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Big Casting Moves

As you’ll recall, Ryan grew up believing that her birth mother had died in childbirth, until Alice in the Season 2 finale suggested that Ryan’s mom was in fact alive. All signs point to Jada being Ryan’s birth mother, which would make Ryan and Marquis siblings.

Marquis is described as a sexy playboy who is “too charming for his own good and wields his power with a ne’er do well attitude,” a combo that wins no points with his no-nonsense mother Jada.

In addition to his run as L&O: OC‘s Richard Wheatley, Jr., Creegan’s TV credits include David Makes Man.

In previously announced casting news, Victoria Cartagena is set to join Season 3 as Renee Montoya, the same DC Comics character she played on Fox’s Gotham. (That said, she won’t be playing the same Montoya given that the Fox series wasn’t a part of Arrowverse.)

As for the exit door, original cast member Dougray Scott, who plays Jacob Kane, will not be returning next season. And it’s unlikely that we’ll see Kate Kane in Season 3, after showrunner Caroline Dries confirmed that Kate’s story was wrapped up in the last month’s finale. (“I would never say never… but for now, that was our farewell to Kate,” the EP stated.)

