Gotham's Victoria Cartagena Joins Batwoman as... Renee Montoya

Holy déjà vu, Batman!

Victoria Cartagena has joined the cast of The CW’s Batwoman as Renee Montoya — the same DC Comics character she played on Fox’s Gotham.

Though to be clear, this Renee Montoya is not actually the same TV character, since it was never suggested that the Fox series is any way a part of The CW’s Arrowverse.

According to our sister site Deadline, Batwoman‘s Renee Montoya is a former Gotham police officer who ditched the force because she could no longer stand the rampant corruption within the organization. Branching out on her own, she now runs the “freaks division” from the basement of the mayor’s office, which is starting to see some real action.

“Righteous and pragmatic, and LGBTQ+, she’s a woman with a very personal (and mysterious) mission to help clean the streets of Gotham in the right way, by whatever means necessary,” per the official description. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Major Casting Moves

On Gotham, Cartagena played Detective Montoya for the first half of Season 1, before being written out of the Batman prequel series. Her TV credits also include Manifest, YOU and Almost Family.

“I guess Renee Montoya and I have some unfinished business,” the actress shared on Twitter. “So very excited to join this new group of talented artists, writers and crew who are doing their thing over here! They have welcomed me wholeheartedly!”

Cartagena’s casting comes on the heels of Robin Givens joining Season 3 as Jada Jet, the powerful CEO of Jet Industries — and Ryan’s potential birth mother.

Meanwhile, original cast member Dougray Scott, who plays Jacob Kane, will not be returning next season. Showrunner Caroline Dries confirmed that Kate Kane probably won’t be back for Season 3 either, since her story was wrapped up in the Season 2 finale. (“I would never say never… but for now, that was our farewell to Kate,” the EP stated.)

Want scoop on Batwoman, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.