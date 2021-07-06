Batwoman Season 3: Robin Givens Joins Cast — as [Spoiler]'s Mother?

RELATED STORIES Batwoman Vet Dougray Scott Will Not Be Returning for Season 3

Robin Givens is looking to be the boss of Batwoman Season 3.

Our sister site Deadline reports that the veteran TV actress is set to play Jada Jet, the powerful CEO of Jet Industries — no relation to JET Magazine, which doesn’t exist in the Arrowverse (as far as we know).

Jet isn’t just bossy, she’s the boss, described as a “passionate and hard-working woman” who has “worked her way through life’s ups and downs to climb her way to the top, all while being extremely protective of her impetuous son. A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart, but will do whatever it takes to protect her family.”

All signs point to Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman (played by Javicia Leslie) being the first-born Jet was forced to walk away from. (Ryan grew up believing her birth mother died in childbirth, until Alice in the Season 2 finale indicated that Ryan’s mother was in fact still alive. What Ryan plans to do with that important information remains to be seen.)

Givens, who will recur in HBO Max’s forthcoming Head of the Class remake, will be a series regular on the DC series.

In other, previously announced Season 3 casting news, original cast member Dougray Scott, who plays Kate Kane’s jailed father Jacob, will not be returning next season. As you’ll recall, Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) orchestrated Jacob’s arrest for aiding and abetting Alice, and was granted a transfer to a facility in National City Metropolis.

Showrunner Caroline Dries also confirmed to EW.com that Kate Kane’s story has concluded, meaning Wallis Day likely won’t be back for Season 3 either. “I would never say never… but for now, that was our farewell to Kate,” the EP noted.

Jada’s son — and Ryan’s potential brother — has not yet been cast.

