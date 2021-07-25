Chucky: It's 'Kill or Be Killed' in Creepy New Trailer for Syfy/USA Network's Child's Play Continuation — Watch

RELATED STORIES Resident Alien Renewed for Season 2 at Syfy

You just can’t keep a Good Guy down.

Chucky is back for more bloodshed in the brand new trailer for the upcoming Syfy/USA Network series, released Sunday as part of its Comic-Con@Home panel.

The clip, embedded above, introduces us to Jake (Transparent‘s Zackary Arthur) as the boy gets acquainted with the murderous redhead at a neighborhood tag sale. Of course, it doesn’t take long for the doll to get back to his old tricks… and for the bodies to start piling up.

Jake quickly becomes a social pariah, and everywhere he goes, “death seems to follow,” notes one astute police officer. The new footage is full of sharp weapons, punchy one-liners and terrified soon-to-be-dead people, as Chucky embarks on yet another murder spree.

Noticeably absent from the trailer are returning Child’s Play franchise vets Jennifer Tilly, who is reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine, along with Alex Vincent (who plays Andy Barclay) and Christine Elise (as Kyle). Rounding out the cast are Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak) and Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day). In addition, original voice actor Brad Dourif is back as the voice of Chucky.

Don Mancini — who wrote the original Child’s Play film and all six sequels, in addition to directing three of the films — serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Original film series producer David Kirschner is also on board as an EP.

Chucky premieres Tuesday, Oct. 12, on both USA Network and Syfy. Check out the trailer by pressing PLAY above, then let us know if you’ll be watching Chucky by dropping a comment.