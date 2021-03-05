Chucky: Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa and 4 Others Join Syfy's Killer Doll Series

RELATED STORIES Chucky: Original Star Brad Dourif to Voice Evil Doll in Syfy/USA Series

The maniacal, red-headed Chucky doll is slashing his way to the small screen, but what’s equally terrifying: So is Tiffany.

Jennifer Tilly is set to reprise her Child’s Play franchise role as Tiffany Valentine in Syfy’s upcoming series adaptation, our sister site Deadline reports. Chucky — which was ordered straight-to-series last year, with original voice actor Brad Dourif on board — will tell the story of an American town thrown into chaos after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. No surprise here: “A series of horrifying murders” follows as “the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threaten to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster,” according to the official description.

Joining Tilly in a recurring role is Devon Sawa (Final Destination), whose specific character information is TBA.

The series has also named its four teenage leads: Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak) and Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day) all have joined Chucky as series regulars.

Tilly made her franchise debut in 1998’s Bride of Chucky, and appeared in the three sequels that followed: Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky. Her recent TV credits include voice roles in JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales, SuperMansion and the upcoming Disney+ series Monsters at Work.

Don Mancini created Chucky and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. He wrote the original Child’s Play film and all six sequels, in addition to directing three of the films. Original film series producer David Kirschner also will serve as an EP.

Let’s hear it horror fans: Excited to hear that Tilly and Tiffany are back for more mayhem? Drop your thoughts in the Comments!