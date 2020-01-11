Child's Play Offshoot Chucky Earns Straight-to-Series Order at Syfy

RELATED STORIES Krypton Cancelled at Syfy After 2 Seasons, Lobo Spinoff Passed Over

Sorry, Jack… Chucky’s back! [Maniacal laugh]

Chucky, a new series revolving around the red-haired killer doll popularized by Child’s Play and its sequels, has earned a straight-to-series order at Syfy.

In the new series, a town is thrown into chaos after a vintage Chucky doll rears its head at a yard sale. Soon enough, a string of horrifying murders threatens to expose the town’s dark secrets, while enemies and allies from Chucky’s past attempt to expose the truth. In addition, an untold origin story will explain how an ordinary child transformed into a monster.

Chucky will be executive produced by franchise creator Don Mancini (Hannibal, Channel Zero). David Kirschner (Curious George) and Nick Antosca (Syfy’s Channel Zero) are also on board, as previously reported. Mancini, who penned the film franchise and directed three of its installments, will write the adaptation, serve as showrunner and direct the first episode.

“The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years,” USA and Syfy entertainment president Chris McCumber said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators.”

Debuting in the 1988 film Child’s Play, the freckled-faced Chucky doll — possessed by the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray — has spawned generations of terror and cheeky one-liners, most recently in a 2019 big-screen remake starring Aubrey Plaza. Buzz for the TV series began brewing in 2018 after Mancini dropped a cryptic teaser on Twitter.

Syfy also announced the development of The League of Pan, a continuation following the fabled characters from Peter Pan. The series will pick up 10 years later as the now-estranged Wendy Darling and the Lost Boys return to Neverland to confront a new evil that threatens its very existence. Wendy and the Boys will face reignited rivalries, as secrets from their past are unearthed.