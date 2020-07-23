Chucky: Original Star Brad Dourif to Voice Evil Doll in Syfy/USA Series

RELATED STORIES Chucky Teaser Offers First Glimpse of Its Killer Doll Ahead of 2021 TV Debut

Chucky Teaser Offers First Glimpse of Its Killer Doll Ahead of 2021 TV Debut Child's Play Offshoot Chucky Earns Straight-to-Series Order at Syfy

Chucky should sound familiar to Child’s Play fans: Brad Dourif, who provided the voice for the murderous doll in the horror film franchise, will reprise the role on Syfy and USA Network’s upcoming series Chucky, TVLine has learned.

Dourif is the first cast member to join Chucky, a TV adaptation of the Child’s Play film series that first hit theaters back in 1988. “After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets,” per the official description. “Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

Don Mancini created Chucky and will serve as showrunner and an executive producer; he wrote the original Child’s Play film and all six sequels, and also directed three of the films. Original film series producer David Kirschner will serve as an EP as well.

Dourif voiced Chucky in the original Child’s Play along with all six sequels. His recent credits include Once Upon a Time, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and last year’s Deadwood: The Movie, where he reprised his role as Doc Cochran.