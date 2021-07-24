Fear the Walking Dead EP Teases an 'Emotional Story' Stemming From the Group That Rescued Rick Grimes

During Saturday’s Fear the Walking Dead Comic-Con @ Home panel, Scott M. Gimple, not only an EP but the Dead-verse’s Chief Content Officer, teased that Season 7 of the spinoff would give fans new intel about the CRM, the group by whom Anne had Rick helicoptered to safety back in Season 9 of the mothership. However, the Fear story itself wouldn’t be Rick-centric in nature.

“Each show has a different piece of the puzzle, but those pieces of the puzzle… aren’t just plots, they are personal stories for the characters that do advance aspects of the greater mythology,” he explained. “But the CRM stuff in Fear really has to do with a couple of characters very deeply, and their situation bleeds out to other characters.”

As regular viewers of the Walking Dead offshoot can easily guess, those two characters are CRM pilot Isabelle (the returning Sydney Lemmon, late of Helstrom) and her lady love, Al (Lost alum Maggie Grace). So the military organization’s involvement on the show isn’t designed to shed light on the situation that Rick landed in (years later, in the Dead-verse timeline). Rather, “it’s part of a personal and emotional story on this show,” said Gimple. “It just so happens, though, that it does give other info about the greater world [that our survivors] inhabit.”

What say you, Dead-heads? Will you be satisfied to glean whatever we may be able to from the CRM’s increased presence in Fear Season 7? Or by now, are you past ready for some real-time Rick info?