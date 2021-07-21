TV Ratings: As NBA Championship Dominates, Superman and Samurai Dip

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s coverage of the sixth and deciding NBA Finals match-up drew nearly 9 million viewers along with a 2.8 demo rating (per Nielsen fast affiliates), easily marking the series’ best numbers. That’s up sharply from last year’s Game 6 clincher (which aired in October), but on pace to be a far cry from 2019’s numbers. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Major Casting Moves

On the pre-game front, Jimmy Kimmel did 5.2 mil/1.4, followed by NBA Countdown‘s 5.9 mil/1.8.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | The Flash (720K/0.2) and Superman & Lois (820K/0.1, read post mortem) both dipped to their third-smallest audiences, with the latter also down a tenth in the demo. The Flash‘s finale earned a TVLine reader grade of “B,” while Season 7 as a whole netted a “C+” (read post mortem).

NBC | America’s Got Talent (6.6 mil/0.8, read recap) dipped, while College Bowl (2.1 mil/0.4) held steady.

FOX | LEGO Masters (1.5 mil/0.4) and the Mental Samurai Season 2 finale (950K/0.2) both hit series lows all around.

CBS | Love Island (1.6 mil/0.3) was steady week-to-week.

