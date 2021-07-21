Chicago Med Promotes Steven Weber, Adds Two Cast Members for Season 7

Chicago Med is officially in recruitment mode following the departures of longtime cast members Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Big Casting Moves

The NBC medical drama has promoted Steven Weber, who recurs as Dr. Dean Archer, to series regular for Season 7, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Guy Lockard (The Village) and Kristen Hager (Condor, Being Human) have boarded the ensemble in full-time roles.

Weber first scrubbed into the show in Season 6 when Ethan tapped his former Navy supervisor to join the Emergency Department staff. But Dr. Archer quickly butted heads with the other docs and nurses, leading Ethan to second-guess the hire. In the May season ender, Ethan was critically injured, so Goodwin — not knowing that Ethan had concerns about his colleague — named Dean the interim chief of the ED.

Lockard, meanwhile, will play Dr. Dylan Scott, a Chicago police officer who left that career to become a doctor. Hager is set to portray Dr. Stevie Hammer, a brilliant and scrappy emergency room attending physician. The new additions will fill the void left by DeVitto and DaCosta’s exits as Dr. Natalie Manning and nurse April Sexton, respectively, at the end of Season 6.

“All good things must come to an end,” DeVitto wrote on Instagram shortly after her departure was announced in May. “It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons. But it is now time for me and her to bow out and say goodbye.”

DaCosta shared her own message via Instagram: “After six amazing seasons of working with some of the most dedicated people in the business, learning wild medical jargon, growing as an actor and as a person… my time as April Sexton on Chicago Med has come to a close… I’m going to miss everyone dearly, and of course, all of you who watch the show religiously and have also become part of the One Chicago family.”

Chicago Med is slated to return for Season 7 on Wednesday, Sept. 22, once again airing at 8/7c. It will be followed by Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Chicago Med fans, what do you think of the ED’s recruits? Hit the comments!