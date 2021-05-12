Chicago Med Shocker: Torrey DeVitto, Yaya DaCosta Exit Ahead of Season 7

Two of Chicago Med‘s original cast members are scrubbing out of the NBC drama. Neither Torrey DeVitto nor Yaya DaCosta will return for the procedural’s seventh season, our sister site Deadline reports.

DaCosta has been cast in Lee Daniels’ Our Kind of People, which received a straight-to-series order at Fox earlier this year.

DeVitto does not have a new TV gig lined up, but she will appear in the upcoming indie film Skelly. (Read DeVitto’s heartfelt message to fans here.)

Both actresses, DeVitto as pediatrician Dr. Natalie Manning and DaCosta as nurse April Sexton, have walked the halls of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center since the Dick Wolf-produced drama debuted on NBC in 2015. Both characters have significant ties to the other shows in the One Chicago universe, appearing in several episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

The rest of the Chicago Med cast — S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi and Marlyne Barrett as nurse Maggie Lockwood — are all expected to return, though their contracts are currently being negotiated.

Will you miss April and Natalie on Chicago Med? Drop a comment with your thoughts on their departures below.