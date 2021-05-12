Yaya DaCosta on Chicago Med Exit: 'I'm Going to Miss Everyone Dearly'

Yaya DaCosta is speaking out following the news that she will be leaving Chicago Med after playing nurse April Sexton since the NBC medical drama’s debut in 2015.

“After six amazing seasons of working with some of the most dedicated people in the business, learning wild medical jargon, growing as an actor and as a person… my time as April Sexton on Chicago Med has come to a close,” DaCosta wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“I am so grateful to Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, showrunners Andy Schneider and Diane Frolov, our producers (and stellar directors) Michael Waxman and Michael Pressman, and the entire Wolf Entertainment team for believing in me from the show’s very inception, and for giving April wings to explore such dynamic storylines,” she continued. “The cast and crew were so good to me and the background actors gave me so much energy and love, even in silence… I’m going to miss everyone dearly, and of course, all of you who watch the show religiously and have also become part of the One Chicago family. With love and gratitude.”

It was announced on Wednesday that DaCosta and her longtime castmate Torrey DeVitto, who plays Dr. Natalie Manning, would both be exiting the NBC drama ahead of Season 7. DaCosta has already lined up a post-Med project: She has been cast in Lee Daniels’ Our Kind of People, which received a straight-to-series order at Fox earlier this year.

The rest of the Chicago Med cast — S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi and Marlyne Barrett as nurse Maggie Lockwood — are all expected to return for Season 7, though their contracts are currently being negotiated.