In the latest TV show ratings, The CW‘s The Republic of Sarah this Monday drew 330,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, improving on last week’s series lows. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Big Casting Moves

Opening The CW’s night, All American with its season finale (read recap) equaled its best audience since March 8 (740K) while steady in the demo (with a 0.2); TVLine readers gave the closer an average grade of “A-.”

Elsewhere:

ABC | The Bachelorette (3.7 mil/0.9) and The Celebrity Dating Game (2.3 mil/0.4) were steady, with the former leading Monday in both measures.

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (3.2 mil/0.5) and Small Fortune (1.5 mil/0.3) were steady heading into the Tokyo Olympics break.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.5 mil/0.6), Housebroken (1 mil/0.3) and Duncanville (740K/0.2) all added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. If Happy Fun Ball begins to smoke, get away immediately. Seek shelter and cover head.