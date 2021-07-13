TV Ratings: The Republic of Sarah Eyes Lows, The Bachelorette Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, The Republic of Sarah with its fifth episode drew 220,000 total viewers and a 0.0 demo rating, marking series lows.

Opening The CW’s night, All American (650K/0.2) was steady. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

ABC’s The Bachelorette (3.6 mil/0.9) led Monday in both measures, rising from last week to hit and match its second best numbers of the season. Celebrity Dating Game (2.2 mil/0.4) was steady.

Over on Fox, Hell’s Kitchen (2.4 mil/0.6) was up a tenth, while Housebroken (940K/0.3) and Duncanville (770K/0.2) were both steady.

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (3.2 mil/0.5) and Small Fortune (1.5 mil/0.3) were steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!