Titans Season 3 Trailer: A Death in the Family Nudges Dick to 'Be a Better Batman,' Unleashes the Red Hood

The gauntlet — er, crowbar — has been thrown down.

In the full trailer for Titans Season 3 on HBO Max, Bruce Wayne (played by Iain Glen) is ready to clock out as Batman following the brutal death of an ally. In his stead, Bruce invites onetime sidekick Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) to step up as a “better” Caped Crusader.

New cast members appearing in the full trailer include Savannah Welch as Gotham police commissioner Barbara Gordon and Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men) as Jonathan Crane aka Arkham Asylum inmate Scarecrow.

As previewed at last year’s DC FanDome event, “circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City” in Season 3, “where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.”

Returning are Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Kory Anders/Koriand’r/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Curran Walters as Jason Todd (who will assume the Red Hood identity), Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl, Damaris Lewis as Blackfire (check out her supersuit), Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent/Superboy, Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/Hawk and Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/Dove.

New to the mix for Season 3, besides Welch and Kartheiser, is Jay Lycurgo (I May Destroy You) as Tim Drake (get first look).

The first three episodes of Titans Season 3 will debut Thursday, Aug. 12, with subsequent episodes premiering weekly every Thursday (through Oct. 21).

