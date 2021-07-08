Titans First Look: Will Tim Drake Bring the Team Some Needed Good Luck?

RELATED STORIES Search Party Adds Jeff Goldblum as Dory's [Spoiler] in Season 5

Now almost a month out from Titans‘ Season 3 premiere on HBO Max, TVLine has a first look at the character of Tim Drake, to be played by Jay Lycurgo (I May Destroy You).

As previewed at last year’s DC FanDome event, “circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City” in Season 3, “where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.”

Lycurgo — who happens to also have a (different) role in The Batman, hitting theaters in March 2022 — will recur as Tim Drake, a streetwise kid who has managed to grow up in Gotham without losing his indelible belief in heroism. Tim’s easy-going demeanor is backed up by a near-genius mind, a natural detective with a perception of detail far beyond his years. In fact…

“Upon the Titans’ arrival in Gotham, an obsessive young man — Tim Drake – suspects he’s cracked the identities of both Batman and Robin,” showrunner Greg Walker tells TVLine, “and in doing so, gets pulled into Gotham’s dark mysteries.”

Tim, who in DC lore takes on the Robin mantle, works at Excellent Gotham Golden Noodle House with his parents. (The Chinese characters on his hoodie above say “gold stone,” which is a symbol of good luck/prosperity.)

Also new for Season 3 are Savannah Welch as Gotham police commissioner Barbara Gordon and Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men) as Jonathan Crane, an inmate at Arkham Asylum who as Scarecrow “used to terrorize Gotham City using toxins to exploit his enemies’ phobias.”

Returning for Season 3, meanwhile, are Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Kory Anders/Koriand’r/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Curran Walters as Jason Todd (who will assume the Red Hood identity), Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl, Damaris Lewis as Blackfire (check out her supersuit), Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent/Superboy, Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/Hawk and Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/Dove.

The first three episodes of Titans Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, Aug. 12 — with subsequent episodes launching weekly every Thursday through Oct. 21.

Want scoop on Titans, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.