Meghan Markle to Create, Produce Animated Kids' Series Pearl for Netflix

RELATED STORIES Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce First Series Under Netflix Deal — Will the Duke and Duchess Appear?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce First Series Under Netflix Deal — Will the Duke and Duchess Appear? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Multi-Year Netflix Deal to Produce 'Inspirational' Programming

Meghan Markle is diving into the history books for Netflix: The Duchess of Sussex will create the animated kids’ series Pearl for the streamer and serve as an executive producer on it as well.

Pearl, currently in development at Netflix, “will be a family series that centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history,” per the official description. Amanda Rynda (The Loud House, Gravity Falls) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. The series is part of a multi-year deal that Markle and husband Prince Harry signed with Netflix last year to produce content for the streamer via their production company Archewell Productions.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” Markle said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

Pearl is the second project to emerge from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s partnership with Netflix, following Heart of Invictus, an upcoming docuseries that follows competitors from around the globe — all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses — as they prepare to compete in the international sporting event the Invictus Games. Prince Harry, who founded the event, will appear on camera and will serve as an executive producer on the series.