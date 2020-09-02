Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Multi-Year Netflix Deal to Produce 'Inspirational' Programming

RELATED STORIES The Boys in the Band Play a Revelatory Party Game in Netflix Movie Trailer

Your future Netflix binges could come courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Not only have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded their own production company, but TVLine has confirmed that the couple has also signed a major multi-year deal with the streaming giant to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” the pair said in a statement. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

Though Markle was already an established actress before leaving Hollywood for Buckingham Palace, the former Suits actress has no desire to act on camera anytime soon. That said, Markle and her husband may still appear in front of the camera as part of their unscripted projects. Several projects are already in the works, including “an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.”

“Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, said in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

The New York Times first reported the couple’s Netflix deal. Your thoughts on their latest venture? Drop ’em in a comment below.