Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce First Series Under Netflix Deal — Will the Duke and Duchess Appear?

RELATED STORIES Why Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Won't Be Covered on The Crown

Why Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Won't Be Covered on The Crown Buckingham Palace Responds to Meghan and Harry Interview, Says Allegations Are 'Taken Very Seriously'

Seven months after inking a multi-year deal with Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled the docuseries Heart of Invictus as the first project under that pact.

Heart of Invictus, which hails from Oscar winners Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara (The White Helmets), will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe — all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses — on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, an international event that features nine total sports.

As the competitors train for the games, now taking place in 2022, the docuseries will also follow the event’s organizers as they prepare and partner with each nation’s team to support their competitors.

Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Games, will appear on camera during Heart of Invictus and will serve as an executive producer on the series.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination and resolve,” the Duke of Sussex said in a statement. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

Under their deal with Netflix, the Duke and Duchess will produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming, all of which aims to be “inspirational,” the pair said in September 2020. More recently, they’ve made headlines for their candid interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, during which the couple opened up about their negative experiences with the royal family and British news media.