Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Scores Emmy Nomination in Wake of Exit

Departing Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page just received a pretty nifty goodbye gift: an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Netflix (via Lady Whistledown) announced in early April that Page won’t appear in Season 2 as Simon Basset — a move that was widely expected considering the triply-renewed period sudser’s next chapter will take a page from Julia Quinn’s second novel and focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for a bride. (That said, Page’s leading lady, Phoebe Dynevor, will be back, given that “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer.”)

Bridgerton EP Shonda Rhimes later confirmed that Page had always and only been signed to a one-season deal, though he was invited to return for Season 2 cameos — reportedly at $50,000 a pop, though by some accounts he declined since his character would not be the focus. “[T]here’s a lot of fantastically interesting talk that’s been going on, mainly ’cause I think people are having a hard time letting go,” Rhimes said. “He’s a busy man!”

Rhimes said that the passionate reaction to Page’s Season 2 absence demonstrates that, when all is said and done, Shondaland did its job right. “He’s amazing, but that’s our job and something that [production partner] Betsy [Beers] and I have been doing since… well, God, has it been 20 years now? Finding guys — I mean, hopefully ladies, too — but finding men that our audiences find devastatingly attractive and they become incredibly overly attached to, and they get enraged about when we move them about in any way.”