TVLine Items: TWD Vet Joins The Boys, Gossip Girl Encore on The CW and More

The Walking Dead alumna Laurie Holden is joining The Boys‘ supe ranks for Season 3, with a recurring role as Crimson Countess, our sister site Variety reports.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Revenge vet Nick Wechsler will also be suiting up for the Amazon Prime series as the supe Blue Hawk. Additionally, Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) will play Supersonic, while Sean Patrick Flannery (Dexter) will portray Gunpowder.

As previously reported, Season 3 will also feature the introduction of Supernatural vet Jensen Ackles as the very first Superhero, Soldier Boy. (Get a first look at the supe here.)

* HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot premiere will get a special encore on The CW on Friday, July 9 (from 8 to 9:30 pm ET) — one day after its streaming debut. Following its broadcast on The CW, the episode will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms.

* Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) has joined Paramount+’s limited event series The Offer as Bettye McCartt, assistant to The Godfather producer Al Ruddy (played by Miles Teller) but a powerhouse in her own right, per our sister site Deadline.

* Descendants: The Royal Wedding, an animated special chronicling Mal and Ben’s nuptials, will premiere on Friday, Aug. 13, following the debut of the Disney Channel original movie Spin (8/7c). The night of premieres concludes with the first episode of Disney’s Magic Bake-Off, an unscripted cooking competition show.

* Ray Panthaki (Away, Gangs of London) has joined Starz’s 16th-century drama The Serpent Queen — which takes an unconventional approach to the life of Catherine de Medici — as Charles Guise, the sinister Catholic Cardinal who loves taking things from the Protestants under the “guise” of raising funds for war and to fund their families’ louche lifestyles.

