TVLine Items: The Boys Taps Revenge Alum, Lucifer Vet Gets Woke and More

Revenge vet Nick Wechsler is suiting up for The Boys Season 3 as the supe Blue Hawk, EW.com reports.

Additionally, Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) will play Supersonic, while Sean Patrick Flannery (Dexter) will portray Gunpowder. All three characters are original to the Amazon Prime series and are not part of the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comics on which the show is based.

As previously reported, Season 3 will also feature the introduction of Supernatural vet Jensen Ackles as the very first Superhero, Soldier Boy. (Get a first look at the supe here.)

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Aimee Garcia (Lucifer) has joined Season 2 of Hulu’s Woke as “a likable but formidable self-made Silicon Valley venture capitalist who is interested in working with Knight (played by Lamorne Morris),” our sister site Deadline reports.

* Showtime has renewed the docuseries Couples Therapy for a third season, to air in two distinct runs in 2022.

* Netflix has renewed the culinary travelogue Somebody Feed Phil for a 10-episode Season 5, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Peacock has announced Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg, a comedic recap of the Olympics’ most impressive displays of athleticism — as well as the moments that don’t go as planned. (The Tokyo Games officially kick off on Friday, July 23.)

* CBS has partnered with Flo Rida to feature his as-yet-unreleased summer anthem, “Summer’s Not Ready,” in a promotional campaign for the network’s summertime stalwarts Big Brother and Love Island. Watch video here.

* Amazon Prime has released a trailer for The Pursuit of Love, a romantic comedy-drama starring Lily James (Downton Abbey) and Emily Beecham (Into the Badlands). The series premieres with all three episodes on Friday, July 30.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?