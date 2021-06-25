Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles Reconcile After Public Falling Out Over Supernatural Spinoff: 'Things Are Good'

RELATED STORIES Jared Padalecki Pleads for Peace Amid Very Public Supernatural Falling Out: 'Please Don't Send Hate or Threats'

The Winchester brothers appear to have smoothed things over.

Just hours after calling out his former on-screen sibling Jensen Ackles for allegedly not telling him about an in-the-works Supernatural prequel project, Jared Padalecki let fans know on Friday that “things are good” between the onetime co-stars.

“@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good,” Padalecki wrote in a tweet. “The show is early in the process with miles to go. We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don’t stop us. Once brothers, always brothers.”

Shortly after Padalecki’s tweet was posted, Ackles replied, “Love you @jarpad. Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you’re busy… as am I, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, pal.”

Padalecki made his disappointment public on Thursday night, after news broke that Ackles and his wife, Danneel, are behind a potential Supernatural spinoff that would focus on young versions of Sam and Dean’s parents, John and Mary Winchester. In addition to exec-producing, Ackles is also set to narrate the project, which is now in development at The CW.

“Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter,” Padalecki told Ackles in a tweet. “I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever.” Later, when a fan suggested Padalecki’s message “has GOTTA be a bad joke,” Padalecki quote-tweeted their message and added, “No. It’s not. This is the first I’ve heard about it. I’m gutted.”

The actor also fired off a third tweet, which has since been deleted, at Robbie Thompson, the Supernatural co-executive producer who will pen the prospective series. “Et tu brute? Wow. What a truly awful thing you’ve done,” it read. “#Bravo you coward.”

The harsh words to Ackles (and, at one point, Thompson) were indeed confirmed not to be in jest on Friday morning, when Padalecki told fans, “Please PLEASE don’t send any hate or threats” to Ackles or other members of the Supernatural community. “I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened,” he explained.

In announcing the prequel project, Ackles said in a statement, “When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

Supernatural creator Eric Kripke himself championed the news, tweeting, “When @JensenAckles first told me this story, I loved it. He & @DanneelHarris & @rthompson1138 are the perfect people to make it. (The other perfect person is too busy Texas Rangering.) Thanks for carrying the torch, guys, go kick it in the ass. Proud of you.”

Padalecki currently headlines The CW’s Walker, currently in the middle of its first season, while Ackles will next be seen on The Boys‘ third season as Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero.