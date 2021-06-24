Was Jared Padalecki Truly Blindsided/ 'Gutted' by Jensen Ackles' Supernatural Spinoff News? Or Is It All Just a Joke?

Is the Supernatural bromance in trouble? Or is Jared Padalecki simply and impressively (we hope!) commiting to a Twitter bit?

Hours after the new broke that Supernatural vet Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel are developing a prequel spinoff for The CW that will follow young versions of Sam and Dean’s parents, John and Mary, Padalecki @’ed his former TV bro, claiming that while he was “excited” by the news, he wished he didn’t first hear about it via Twitter:

Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

When a fan contended that Padalecki’s tweet “has GOTTA be a bad joke,” the actor QT’d, “No. It’s not. This is the first I’ve heard about it. I’m gutted.”

No.

It’s not.

This is the first I’ve heard about it.

I’m gutted. https://t.co/1i8eC8YAdV — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

As of 11:30 pm ET, well over an hour later, those two tweets were still up, neither retracted nor recontextualized as jokes. We’re off to bed here on the East Coast, so I am sure you will all keep us posted!

Padalecki — who currently headlines The CW’s Walker — fired off a third tweet, which has since been deleted, at Robbie Thompson, the Supernatural co-executive producer who will pen the prospective series. “Et tu brute? Wow. What a truly awful thing you’ve done,” it read. “#Bravo you coward.”

In announcing the prequel project, Ackles said in a statement, “When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

Supernatural creator Eric Kripke himself championed the news, tweeting, “When @JensenAckles first told me this story, I loved it. He & @DanneelHarris & @rthompson1138 are the perfect people to make it. (The other perfect person is too busy Texas Rangering.) Thanks for carrying the torch, guys, go kick it in the ass. Proud of you.”