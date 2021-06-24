Ratings: The Blacklist Goes Low With Finale, In the Dark Returns Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Blacklist ended Season 8 (as well Megan Boone’s run as a series regular) with 2.15 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, dipping to series lows on both counts. TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A-“; read recap and Boone’s goodbye message. TV Shows Ending in 2021

Leading into The Blacklist this week was an airing of The Boss Baby, which did 1.6 mil/0.3.

Elsewhere:

FOX | MasterChef (2.6 mil/0.5) dipped but still led Wednesday in the demo; Crime Scene Kitchen (1.8 mil/0.4) was steady.

ABC | Press Your Luck (3 mil/0.4) dipped, while $100,000 Pyramid (3.4 mil/0.4) was steady and drew the night’s biggest audience. Card Sharks returned to 2.3 mil/0.3.

THE CW | Kung Fu (850K/0.1) added a few eyeballs, while In the Dark‘s Season 3 premiere (440K/0.1) matched its sophomore averages.

CBS | Kids Say the Darndest Things (3 mil/0.3) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!