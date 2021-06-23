The Blacklist's Megan Boone Says Goodbye After 8 Seasons in Heartfelt Post: 'What a Dream. Thank You All'

After eight seasons playing Liz Keen on NBC’s The Blacklist, Megan Boone is ready to say goodbye.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, which she posted as her final Blacklist episode was airing, Boone expressed her gratitude to her fans and coworkers for their support. “This experience, for me, has been an entire life inside of my own life,” she began, alongside a photo of her and costar James Spader in character. “These eight years playing Liz Keen have helped me better define the world and myself, as she set out to do the same. Liz sought incorruptible familial bonds, and collided with powerful forces to reveal the boundaries where a cruel, indifferent world ended and she began.”

She added that “as her story ends, I am grateful, most of all for the people I shared this time with: my fellow cast members present and past, our incredible crew who carried every single day for all involved, and those of you we entertained. The dreams inside this little life are the memories I still have of the guest stars passing through, however briefly — of their faces, their voices, their idiosyncrasies and talents. There have been such an astounding abundance of you over my 150+ episodes that, ironically, I could not list you all here, but… What a list. What a dream. Thank you all.”

Earlier this month, news broke of Boone’s departure from the NBC drama, which she has costarred on with Spader since its 2013 debut. Her exit was reportedly plotted well ahead of The Blacklist‘s Season 9 pickup in January, allowing the show’s writers ample time to craft Liz’s final arc. (Read our recap of Boone’s final episode.)