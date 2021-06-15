The Blacklist Shocker: Megan Boone Exiting After Season 8 (Report)

RELATED STORIES AGT Singer Storm Large Gets Under the Judges' Skin in Week 3 -- Watch Video

Elizabeth Keen will soon be off The Blacklist‘s radar.

Original cast member Megan Boone is set to depart the long-running NBC drama at the end of Season 8. She will make her last appearance as a series regular in the June 23 finale.

According to Deadline, Boone’s exit was plotted ahead of The Blacklist‘s Season 9 pickup in January, which afforded the writers ample time to craft Liz’s final arc. Season 8 has seen the onetime FBI agent on the run after making an attempt on Raymond Reddington’s life.

Following the Jan. 29 episode, Boone was absent from nine straight episodes — or half of the season thus far — and returned in the April 23 installment. Since then, Liz has evaded multiple attempts on her own life, courtesy of crime boss Neville Townsend, and now seemingly stands on the precipice of getting long-awaited answers from Red about his past and their relationship.

The Blacklist returns with its penultimate Season 8 episode on a new night, Wednesday at 10/9c. “When Reddington takes Liz to the mysterious epicenter of his empire, their shared past reveals itself and long buried secrets are divulged,” the logline reads.

With Boone set to exit, James Spader (as Red), Diego Klattenhoff (Agent Ressler) and Harry Lennix (FBI boss Harold Cooper) are the last remaining series regulars from Season 1. NBC had no comment on Boone’s status.

Are you shocked (and/or saddened) to hear that Boone is leaving The Blacklist? And what are your hopes for Liz’s exit storyline? Hit the comments with your reactions to the news.