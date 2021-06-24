Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire Adaptation Ordered to Series at AMC

RELATED STORIES The Walking Dead Drops First Photos From Its Last Season

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, which was previously adapted into a 1994 film, is sinking its teeth into the small screen. AMC has ordered Rice’s tale to series and will premiere the eight-episode first season on its cable network and streaming platform AMC+ next year.

The company acquired 18 of Rice’s most iconic works in a major deal last year that included stories from both The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches series. Interview is the first of many titles the network plans to produce.

“The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating,” executive producer Mark Johnson said in a statement. “I strongly believe that with AMC and [showrunner/EP] Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge, and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work… Louis and Lestat are coming out of hiding and we can’t wait to reunite them with you.”

Not only is Johnson taking the lead on developing Interview, but he’s also in charge of turning AMC’s full Anne Rice collection into an expanded streaming and TV universe.

“This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago,” AMC Networks and AMC Studios president of original programming Dan McDermott said in a statement. “We can’t wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and Mark, as we continue to work on developing the entire collection.”

AMC’s full list of Vampire Chronicles titles includes The Vampire Lestat, The Queen of the Damned, The Tale of the Body Thief, Memnoch The Devil, The Vampire Armand, Pandora, Vittorio the Vampire, Blood and Gold, Prince Lestat, Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis and Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat. Mayfair Witches series titles include The Witching Hour, Lasher and Taltos, in addition to the crossover novels Merrick, Blackwood Farm and Blood Canticle.

Interview With the Vampire was previously adapted into a 1994 feature film that was directed by Neil Jordan and starred Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst and Christian Slater. It was nominated for two Academy Awards (Best Art Direction and Best Original Score) and earned Dunst a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

A TV universe of The Vampire Chronicles has been in the making for years. Prior to AMC’s big purchase, it was reported that Rice and her son Christopher were teaming up with producer Bryan Fuller (Hannibal), and that Hulu had been eyeing the project. Fuller, however, officially exited in July 2018.

Let’s hear it, Rice fans: Are you excited to finally see Louis and Lestat on the small screen? Let us know your thoughts in the Comments!