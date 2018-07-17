The Vampire Chronicles Series, Based on Anne Rice Novels, Eyed at Hulu

Hulu is sinking its teeth into Anne Rice‘s published works: The streaming service is developing a TV series based on her novel collection The Vampire Chronicles.

It was first announced in 2016 that Rice was planning a small-screen adaptation of The Vampire Chronicles, which she said would be a “faithful rendering” of the series.

“Over the years you all have told me how much you want to see a Game of Thrones-style, faithful rendering of this material,” she said in a Facebook post at the time. “Well, I have heard you. I have always heard you. What you want is what I want… In this, the new golden age of television, such a series is the way to let the entire story of the vampires unfold.”

Rice will write and executive-produce the adaptation with her author son, Christopher. It was previously reported that Bryan Fuller (American Gods, Hannibal) was attached to The Vampire Chronicles, as well, but he has since exited the project; the search for a new showrunner is underway.

Currently spanning 12 novels — with a 13th, Blood Communion, expected out this October — The Vampire Chronicles center on Lestat de Lioncourt, a fictional French nobleman who is turned into a bloodsucker in the 18th century. Interview With the Vampire (pictured above) and The Queen of the Damned, the respective first and third novels in the series, have both been turned into feature films.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Hulu’s adaptation. Will you be watching?