American Horror Stories Teaser Invites Viewers Back to the Murder House

If you thought Rubber Man was terrifying, wait until you see what Rubber Woman has up her sleeve. (Metaphorically speaking, of course. There’s no way that suit comes with sleeves.)

FX on Hulu has released the first official teaser for American Horror Stories, the upcoming AHS spinoff which tells a different nightmarish tale every week, offering just a taste of the scares to come. And it all begins with a trip back inside the iconic abode from Season 1 (aka Murder House).

American Horror Stories will drop the first two of its seven episodes together on July 15, with one episode premiering every Thursday after that. This summer of scares continues with the premiere of American Horror Story: Double Feature — the 10th installment of the flagship series — on Wednesday, Aug. 25 (FX, 10/9c).

The only on-record casting for an episode of American Horror Stories came earlier this month, once again courtesy of Murphy. The series’ creator posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Kevin McHale (Glee), Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Charles Melton (Riverdale/AHS: Hotel) and Nico Greetham (The Prom) as the “fantastic four.” We don’t yet know which episode will feature those characters, but we have no doubt it will be… fantastic.

