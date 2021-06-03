AHS Season 10, American Horror Stories Spinoff Set Summer Premiere Dates

Ryan Murphy is gearing up for a summer of scares, beginning with the premiere of American Horror Stories on Thursday, July 15.

FX on Hulu will drop the first two of the spinoff’s seven episodes at once, with one episode premiering every Thursday after that. The long-awaited AHS spinoff will tell a different complete horror story in each episode. Murphy recently gifted fans with a behind-the-scenes shot of one such episode, revealing Kevin McHale (Glee), Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Charles Melton (Riverdale) and Nico Greetham (The Prom) to be part of the cast. (It’s worth noting that Melton has already appeared in the AHS universe via Hotel.)

TVLine has also confirmed that American Horror Story: Double Feature, the tenth installment in the long-running series, will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10/9c on FX. It will be available to stream the next day via FX on Hulu.

Double Feature will consist of two complete stories (“one by the sea, one by the sand”), boasting a cast of new and familiar faces. Macaulay Culkin, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock are all confirmed to appear in significant roles.

