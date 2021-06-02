American Horror Stories Adds Glee, Pose, Riverdale, The Prom Vets to Cast

FX on Hulu’s upcoming American Horror Story spinoff is lining up a scary good ensemble: Glee‘s Kevin McHale, Pose‘s Dyllón Burnside, Riverdale‘s Charles Melton and The Prom‘s Nico Greetham are among those joining the cast of American Horror Stories, executive producer Ryan Murphy revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Murphy’s post featured a photo of McHale, Burnside, Melton and Greetham smiling together, with a caption that calls them “The Fantastic Four.” But this being the American Horror Story universe, we wouldn’t expect them to keep smiling for long. (TVLine has reached out to FX to confirm the casting.)

Horror Stories, which was first ordered in May 2020, is described as “a weekly anthology series from Ryan Murphy and will feature a different horror story each episode.” So it’s likely these four actors will appear together in a one-off episode only. (And don’t worry: The original American Horror Story is still set to return for Season 10, aka Double Feature, this fall on FX.)

All four actors are already veterans of Ryan Murphy productions. McHale played wheelchair user Artie on the Fox musical Glee for six seasons, Burnside is wrapping up a three-season run as backup dancer Ricky on FX’s Pose, and Greetham co-starred as Nick in last year’s Netflix movie The Prom. Melton, meanwhile, is best known for playing arrogant jock Reggie on The CW’s Riverdale, but he also appeared on Glee and American Horror Story: Hotel.

American Horror Stories is set to premiere on FX on Hulu in July. Does this casting have you intrigued, AHS fans? Drop your thoughts on the spinoff in a comment below.